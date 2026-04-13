Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment

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Pfc. Dominic Simpson, a 15E unmanned aircraft systems repairer, flies a PDW C100 drone as Pvt. Jose Garcia, a 19D cavalry scout, reviews a map during a training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, April 16, 2026. Both Troopers are part of the Multi-Functional Strike Troop, 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment "Garryowen", 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. The training is part of the Pegasus Charge and Ironhorse Rebirth initiatives, allowing the unit to test new equipment and validate their formations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)