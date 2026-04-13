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    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment [Image 17 of 18]

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    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Pfc. Dominic Simpson, a 15E unmanned aircraft systems repairer, flies a PDW C100 drone as Pvt. Jose Garcia, a 19D cavalry scout, reviews a map during a training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, April 16, 2026. Both Troopers are part of the Multi-Functional Strike Troop, 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment "Garryowen", 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. The training is part of the Pegasus Charge and Ironhorse Rebirth initiatives, allowing the unit to test new equipment and validate their formations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:25
    Photo ID: 9620313
    VIRIN: 260416-A-GT207-1020
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Tyler Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment
    Ironhorse validates formations with new equipment

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    TAGS

    First Team
    Innovation
    sUAS
    Pegasus Charge
    Transforming in Contact 2.0

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