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    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailors support Supply Management Inspection [Image 2 of 2]

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    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailors support Supply Management Inspection

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Sailors assigned to Aviation Support Detachment Fort Worth and Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Site Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth walk through workspaces alongside an inspection team member from Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific during a Supply Management Inspection April 16, 2026, at NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 13:28
    Photo ID: 9619741
    VIRIN: 260416-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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