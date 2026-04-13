NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailors support Supply Management Inspection

Sailors assigned to Aviation Support Detachment Fort Worth and Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Site Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth walk through workspaces alongside an inspection team member from Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific during a Supply Management Inspection April 16, 2026, at NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 13:28
|Photo ID:
|9619741
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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