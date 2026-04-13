A joint inspection team from Commander, Naval Air Forces and Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific conducts the bi-annual inspection to assess supply management programs, procedures, and operational readiness, reinforcing mission readiness and fleet support April 14, 2026 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 13:28
|Photo ID:
|9619738
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailors support Supply Management Inspection [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.