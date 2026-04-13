Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training

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A military free fall jumpmaster candidate from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School lands on Sidewinder Drop Zone at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona March 25, 2026. The students who attended the Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Course were trained in advanced free fall techniques and various jumpmaster duties, completing jumps from altitudes of 9,500 to 25,000 feet with and without weapons, combat equipment, night vision equipment and supplemental oxygen in day and night conditions. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)