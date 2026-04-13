(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training [Image 20 of 39]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A military free fall jumpmaster candidate from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School lands on Sidewinder Drop Zone at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona March 25, 2026. The students who attended the Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Course were trained in advanced free fall techniques and various jumpmaster duties, completing jumps from altitudes of 9,500 to 25,000 feet with and without weapons, combat equipment, night vision equipment and supplemental oxygen in day and night conditions. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 13:21
    Photo ID: 9619718
    VIRIN: 260325-A-OP908-5795
    Resolution: 2955x3600
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training [Image 39 of 39], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training
    Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jumpmaster
    SWCS
    Freefall
    GoArmySOF
    Freefall Jumpmaster
    Special Forces Freefall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery