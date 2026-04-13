Rear Admiral Damian D. “Dom” Flatt, Commander, Naval Legal Service Command Visits Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN)

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Rear Admiral Damian D. “Dom” Flatt, Commander, Naval Legal Service Command (center left), met with leadership Captain Austin W. Duff (center right), Commanding Officer, Officer Training Newport, Commander (CDR) Katherine MartinezAlvarez, Executive Officer, Officer Training Newport, and Command Master Chief Nicolas R. Albanese, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), April 13, 2026, along with eight students currently enrolled in Officer Candidate School, aiming to support U.S. Navy JAG Corps upon graduation. Strengthening the Navy Team depends on strong leaders who foster a culture of excellence and ensure our Navy is ready and remains vigilant to face future challenges. OTCN is recognized as one of the world-class educational institutions at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, training our Navy's next generation of leaders. OTCN morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned Naval Officers while also instilling in them the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet. Career advancement opportunities are waiting for you. Go Navy! Learn the benefits of Naval service. TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY (872-6289) (U.S. Navy photo by Eugene Hayne IV).