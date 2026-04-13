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    U.S. Navy JAG Corps Students in Officer Candidate School [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Navy JAG Corps Students in Officer Candidate School

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    The first cadre of U.S. Navy JAG Corps students in Officer Candidate School, Class 10-26, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), conduct Firefighting Training, March 12, 2026. In addition to specialized training, the Navy continually invests in advanced firefighting technology and equipment to ensure its personnel are fully prepared for any scenario. With a steadfast focus on safety, readiness, and collaboration, the Navy remains dedicated to protecting its sailors and ensuring the success of its missions, both at sea and ashore. Assist with closing the gaps at sea! TEXT: “FLOC” to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY (872-6289) (U.S. Navy photo by Eugene Hayne IV).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 11:45
    Photo ID: 9619441
    VIRIN: 260312-N-M0673-1001
    Resolution: 5120x3413
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy JAG Corps Students in Officer Candidate School [Image 2 of 2], by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy JAG Corps Students in Officer Candidate School
    Rear Admiral Damian D. “Dom” Flatt, Commander, Naval Legal Service Command Visits Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN)

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