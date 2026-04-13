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The first cadre of U.S. Navy JAG Corps students in Officer Candidate School, Class 10-26, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), conduct Firefighting Training, March 12, 2026. In addition to specialized training, the Navy continually invests in advanced firefighting technology and equipment to ensure its personnel are fully prepared for any scenario. With a steadfast focus on safety, readiness, and collaboration, the Navy remains dedicated to protecting its sailors and ensuring the success of its missions, both at sea and ashore. Assist with closing the gaps at sea! TEXT: “FLOC” to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY (872-6289) (U.S. Navy photo by Eugene Hayne IV).