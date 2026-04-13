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    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

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    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) direct a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck during flight operations, April 10, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 02:01
    Photo ID: 9618288
    VIRIN: 260410-N-CM165-1120
    Resolution: 4836x3224
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    F-35B Lightning II
    VMFA 122
    blue-green integration
    flight operations

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