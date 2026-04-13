Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

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Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) direct a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck during flight operations, April 10, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)