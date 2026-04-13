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    11th MEU Marines Conducts Routine Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5]

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    11th MEU Marines Conducts Routine Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Seaman Keoni Rosas 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alynah Billiot, an avionics technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts maintenance on a UH-1Y Venom in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), April 10, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Keoni Rosas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 01:55
    Photo ID: 9618285
    VIRIN: 260410-N-WG467-1164
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines Conducts Routine Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keoni Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines Conducts Routine Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines Conducts Routine Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines Conducts Routine Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines Conducts Routine Operations Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines Conducts Routine Operations Aboard USS Boxer

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    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Weapons Familiarization
    VMM 163
    Battalion Landing Group 3/5

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