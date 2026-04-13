11th MEU Marines Conducts Routine Operations Aboard USS Boxer

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U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct marksmanship training in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), April 10, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Keoni Rosas)