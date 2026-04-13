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    232nd Signal Company TCCC training [Image 5 of 9]

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    232nd Signal Company TCCC training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 232nd Signal Company, 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a Tactical Combat Casualty Care refresher class at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Tower Barracks, April 14, 2026. This training enhances individual and squad level field tasks in order to effectively react to contact/ambush in addition to medical and recovery tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 01:51
    Photo ID: 9618276
    VIRIN: 260414-A-BS310-1090
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 232nd Signal Company TCCC training [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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