232nd Signal Company TCCC training

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 232nd Signal Company, 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a Tactical Combat Casualty Care refresher class at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Tower Barracks, April 14, 2026. This training enhances individual and squad level field tasks in order to effectively react to contact/ambush in addition to medical and recovery tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)