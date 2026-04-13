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    500th MIB-T, ASD Host 4th Annual China OSINT Summit [Image 1 of 3]

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    500th MIB-T, ASD Host 4th Annual China OSINT Summit

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    The 500th Military Intelligence Brigade's Asian Studies Detachment hosts the 4th annual China Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Summit at Camp Zama, Japan, April 7-9, 2026. The summit fosters collaboration among multinational partners and strengthens shared understanding of the Indo-Pacific information environment, enhancing decision-making and intelligence integration across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 21:55
    Photo ID: 9618021
    VIRIN: 260406-A-UU257-3081
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 847.05 KB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 500th MIB-T, ASD Host 4th Annual China OSINT Summit [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    500th MIB-T, ASD Host 4th Annual China OSINT Summit
    500th MIB-T, ASD Host 4th Annual China OSINT Summit
    500th MIB-T, ASD Host 4th Annual China OSINT Summit

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