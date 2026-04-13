The 500th Military Intelligence Brigade's Asian Studies Detachment hosts the 4th annual China Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Summit at Camp Zama, Japan, April 7-9, 2026. The summit fosters collaboration among multinational partners and strengthens shared understanding of the Indo-Pacific information environment, enhancing decision-making and intelligence integration across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 21:55
|Photo ID:
|9618021
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-UU257-3081
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|847.05 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 500th MIB-T, ASD Host 4th Annual China OSINT Summit [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening the Information Advantage: 500th MIB-T Engages Partners at 4th China OSINT Summit in Japan
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