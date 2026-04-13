500th MIB-T, ASD Host 4th Annual China OSINT Summit

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The 500th Military Intelligence Brigade's Asian Studies Detachment hosts the 4th annual China Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Summit at Camp Zama, Japan, April 7-9, 2026. The summit fosters collaboration among multinational partners and strengthens shared understanding of the Indo-Pacific information environment, enhancing decision-making and intelligence integration across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)