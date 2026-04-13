Strengthening the Information Advantage: 500th MIB-T Engages Partners at 4th China OSINT Summit in Japan

CAMP ZAMA, Japan — Nearly 300 participants from across government, military, research organizations, and allied and partner nations gathered at Camp Zama, Japan, for the 4th annual China Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Summit, April 7–9, 2026. The Summit, hosted by the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade’s Asian Studies Detachment (ASD), focused on advancing understanding of the Indo-Pacific information environment.



Subject matter experts from across the intelligence community, alongside allied and partner nations, convened to exchange perspectives and examine how open-source intelligence supports operations across the region, enabling a deeper, shared understanding of complex regional dynamics. This effort builds on the success of previous gatherings, bringing together partners from across the globe.



As the operational environment evolves, competition increasingly occurs within the information environment—where the ability to understand, interpret, and act on information faster than potential adversaries is critical. Open-source intelligence contributes to this effort by enhancing situational awareness, identifying trends, and supporting more informed decision-making across a multinational operating environment.



“Like everyone here, I’m deeply invested in accelerating our ability to provide timely, credible and accurate indications and warnings of military escalation,” said Jason Barrett, OSINT Executive, Office of the Director of National Intelligence. “Unclassified information is not only a product we publish or not only a capability that’s useful once in a while, it can be an enterprise layer that strengthens the entire intelligence system.”



This perspective reflects a broader shift across the intelligence enterprise, where integrating open-source intelligence at scale enhances both shared understanding and operational responsiveness.



“The world does not have a shortage of information, it has a shortage of understanding,” said U.S. Army Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th MIB-T commander. “The China OSINT Summit brings together people who can close that gap.”



Hosting forums like the China OSINT Summit enables the Brigade to strengthen collaboration with partners across government, military, and the broader intelligence enterprise, while reinforcing its role in supporting regional expertise and intelligence integration efforts.



The Asian Studies Detachment, the oldest and largest OSINT activity in the Department of War, plays a critical role in developing regional expertise and supporting intelligence efforts focused on the Indo-Pacific while enabling collaboration with allied and partner organizations.



“The insights shared enhance our collective ability to anticipate and avoid strategic surprise,” said Kevin Kyler, Asian Studies Detachment director, noting the summit provides a unique forum for professionals from multiple countries and disciplines to collaborate. Kyler emphasized an “in it to win it” approach to operating in the information environment.



These efforts support U.S. Army Pacific and U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command priorities by investing in people, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring the force remains prepared to prevail. Together, they enhance the ability to compete, integrate, and modernize in a complex, multinational operational environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2026 Date Posted: 04.15.2026 21:55 Story ID: 562832 Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening the Information Advantage: 500th MIB-T Engages Partners at 4th China OSINT Summit in Japan, by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.