Date Taken: 03.30.2026 Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:08 Photo ID: 9616777 VIRIN: 260330-D-VL857-1889 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.59 MB Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, NMRLC: Transporting Mobile Hospital Platforms, EXMEDS, and Class VIII Medical Supplies in Support of Worldwide Operational Theaters [Image 2 of 2], by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.