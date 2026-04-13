The NMRLC Transportation Directorate team members stand between two of the command's 18-wheeler vehicles that are central to its global logistics operations. The blue tractor is the International MV Series and the white one is the Freightliner Cascadia.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9616758
|VIRIN:
|260330-D-VL857-2883
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRLC: Transporting Mobile Hospital Platforms, EXMEDS, and Class VIII Medical Supplies in Support of Worldwide Operational Theaters [Image 2 of 2], by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRLC: Transporting Mobile Hospital Platforms, EXMEDS, and Class VIII Medical Supplies in Support of Worldwide Operational Theaters
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