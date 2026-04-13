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    NMRLC: Transporting Mobile Hospital Platforms, EXMEDS, and Class VIII Medical Supplies in Support of Worldwide Operational Theaters [Image 2 of 2]

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    NMRLC: Transporting Mobile Hospital Platforms, EXMEDS, and Class VIII Medical Supplies in Support of Worldwide Operational Theaters

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    The NMRLC Transportation Directorate team members stand between two of the command's 18-wheeler vehicles that are central to its global logistics operations. The blue tractor is the International MV Series and the white one is the Freightliner Cascadia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9616758
    VIRIN: 260330-D-VL857-2883
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRLC: Transporting Mobile Hospital Platforms, EXMEDS, and Class VIII Medical Supplies in Support of Worldwide Operational Theaters [Image 2 of 2], by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRLC: Transporting Mobile Hospital Platforms, EXMEDS, and Class VIII Medical Supplies in Support of Worldwide Operational Theaters
    NMRLC: Transporting Mobile Hospital Platforms, EXMEDS, and Class VIII Medical Supplies in Support of Worldwide Operational Theaters

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    NMRLC: Transporting Mobile Hospital Platforms, EXMEDS, and Class VIII Medical Supplies in Support of Worldwide Operational Theaters

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    18-Wheeler, tractor trailer, NMRLC

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