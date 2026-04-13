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    NDW Commandant Support HURREX from NSF Dahlgren EOC [Image 2 of 2]

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    NDW Commandant Support HURREX from NSF Dahlgren EOC

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Andrew Revelos 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Naval District Washington Commandant Rear Adm. David Faehnle, left, discusses the storm scenario with Capt. John Nadder, right, during Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026 drills April 15 at the Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Emergency Operations Center. Faehnle’s emergency management staff practiced Continuity of Operations by temporarily relocating to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren. (U.S. Navy photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:01
    Photo ID: 9616769
    VIRIN: 260415-N-MM898-1003
    Resolution: 5301x3855
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NDW Commandant Support HURREX from NSF Dahlgren EOC [Image 2 of 2], by Andrew Revelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NDW Commandant Support HURREX from NSF Dahlgren EOC

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