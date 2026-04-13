NDW Commandant Support HURREX from NSF Dahlgren EOC

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Naval District Washington Commandant Rear Adm. David Faehnle, left, discusses the storm scenario with Capt. John Nadder, right, during Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026 drills April 15 at the Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Emergency Operations Center. Faehnle’s emergency management staff practiced Continuity of Operations by temporarily relocating to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren. (U.S. Navy photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)