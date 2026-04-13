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    Naval District Washington Uses Mobile Command Vehicle During HURREX 2026 [Image 1 of 2]

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    Naval District Washington Uses Mobile Command Vehicle During HURREX 2026

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carly McGuffey 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Naval District Washington (NDW) Commandant Rear Adm. David Faehnle is briefed by members of his emergency management staff inside the NDW Mobile Command Vehicle at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren on April 15. Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026 continues across NDW through April 24, with installation commands testing their ability to respond to hurricanes, and if needed, to relocate to safer areas. (U.S. Navy photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:01
    Photo ID: 9616762
    VIRIN: 260415-N-MM898-1002
    Resolution: 5446x3961
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval District Washington Uses Mobile Command Vehicle During HURREX 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval District Washington Uses Mobile Command Vehicle During HURREX 2026
    NDW Commandant Support HURREX from NSF Dahlgren EOC

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