Naval District Washington (NDW) Commandant Rear Adm. David Faehnle is briefed by members of his emergency management staff inside the NDW Mobile Command Vehicle at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren on April 15. Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026 continues across NDW through April 24, with installation commands testing their ability to respond to hurricanes, and if needed, to relocate to safer areas. (U.S. Navy photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 14:01
|Photo ID:
|9616762
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-MM898-1002
|Resolution:
|5446x3961
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval District Washington Uses Mobile Command Vehicle During HURREX 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.