Naval District Washington Uses Mobile Command Vehicle During HURREX 2026

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Naval District Washington (NDW) Commandant Rear Adm. David Faehnle is briefed by members of his emergency management staff inside the NDW Mobile Command Vehicle at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren on April 15. Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026 continues across NDW through April 24, with installation commands testing their ability to respond to hurricanes, and if needed, to relocate to safer areas. (U.S. Navy photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)