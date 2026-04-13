Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, prepares to fly the RQ-28 drone during a drone pilot validation course for Combined Resolve 26-07 in Hohenfels, Germany, April 15, 2026. The course provides training units the guidance for drones when operating in Europe with a focus on lethality. The Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Combat Training Center rotations like CBR drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)