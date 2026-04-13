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    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training [Image 12 of 12]

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    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, prepares to fly the RQ-28 drone during a drone pilot validation course for Combined Resolve 26-07 in Hohenfels, Germany, April 15, 2026. The course provides training units the guidance for drones when operating in Europe with a focus on lethality. The Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Combat Training Center rotations like CBR drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:36
    Photo ID: 9616212
    VIRIN: 260415-A-XV403-1247
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training
    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training
    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training
    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training
    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training
    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training
    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training
    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training
    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training
    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training
    Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    TiC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin

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