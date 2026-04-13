Combined Resolve Drone Validation Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, flies the ADM4 drone during a drone pilot validation course for Combined Resolve 26-07 in Hohenfels, Germany, April 15, 2026. The course provides training units the guidance for drones when operating in Europe with a focus on lethality. The Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Combat Training Center rotations like CBR drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)