4th Psychological Operations Group Change of Responsibility

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian S. Worth, incoming command sergeant major, assumes responsibility of the 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas J. Gabel during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 9, 2026. The ceremony signified the transfer of leadership for the U.S. Army's premier PSYOP unit, continuing the group's legacy of excellence.