U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian S. Worth, incoming command sergeant major, assumes responsibility of the 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas J. Gabel during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 9, 2026. The ceremony signified the transfer of leadership for the U.S. Army's premier PSYOP unit, continuing the group's legacy of excellence.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 08:38
|Photo ID:
|9615937
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-SW237-4918
|Resolution:
|6744x4502
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Psychological Operations Group Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Rachel Deppen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.