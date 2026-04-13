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    4th Psychological Operations Group Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 3]

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    4th Psychological Operations Group Change of Responsibility

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Capt. Rachel Deppen 

    4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian S. Worth, incoming command sergeant major, assumes responsibility of the 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas J. Gabel during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 9, 2026. The ceremony signified the transfer of leadership for the U.S. Army's premier PSYOP unit, continuing the group's legacy of excellence.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 08:38
    Photo ID: 9615936
    VIRIN: 260409-A-SW237-2917
    Resolution: 4706x3923
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th Psychological Operations Group Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Rachel Deppen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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