U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, receives routine maintenance on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 02:00
|Photo ID:
|9615711
|VIRIN:
|260412-N-OF444-1376
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.