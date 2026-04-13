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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Antwaan Wharwood, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, performs routine maintenance of the internal weapons bay on a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 02:00
    Photo ID: 9615708
    VIRIN: 260412-N-OF444-1014
    Resolution: 4252x3402
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance

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    U.S. Navy, VP-26 Tridents, P-8A Poseidon, 7th Fleet, Task Force 72, INDOPACOM

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