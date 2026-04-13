U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Antwaan Wharwood, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, performs routine maintenance of the internal weapons bay on a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 02:00
|Photo ID:
|9615708
|VIRIN:
|260412-N-OF444-1014
|Resolution:
|4252x3402
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.