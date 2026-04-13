DSTB April Dragon Cup

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, carry kettlebells during the Dragon Cup, April 6, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Teams from each company in DSTB competed in a series of athletic events, building fit and cohesive teams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)