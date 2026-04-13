U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 229th Signal Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, celebrate victory in the Dragon Cup, April 6, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Teams from each company in DSTB competed in a series of athletic events, building fit and cohesive teams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 22:16
|Photo ID:
|9615596
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-BF020-1010
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|943.88 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSTB April Dragon Cup [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.