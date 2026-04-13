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    DSTB April Dragon Cup [Image 10 of 10]

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    DSTB April Dragon Cup

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 229th Signal Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, celebrate victory in the Dragon Cup, April 6, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Teams from each company in DSTB competed in a series of athletic events, building fit and cohesive teams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 22:16
    Photo ID: 9615596
    VIRIN: 260406-A-BF020-1010
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 943.88 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DSTB April Dragon Cup [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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