HSM-37 Completes Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program at PMRF

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KEKAHA, Hawaii (Apr. 1, 2024) Sailors and Civilians work together to move MK-54 Light Torpedos in support of the Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program (HARP) for the "Easy Riders" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. HARP is a mandatory, high-level pre-deployment training exercise conducted by Helicopter Maritime Strike Weapons School Pacific to train and certify squadrons in advanced warfighting tactics before they deploy. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface and sub-surface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)