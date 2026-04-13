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    HSM-37 Completes Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program at PMRF [Image 4 of 7]

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    HSM-37 Completes Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program at PMRF

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii (Apr. 1, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Jaleel Mcintosh conducts corrective maintainance on a Large Land Based Tow Tractor in support of the "Easy Riders" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 during the Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program (HARP) at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. HARP is a mandatory, high-level pre-deployment training exercise conducted by Helicopter Maritime Strike Weapons School Pacific to train and certify squadrons in advanced warfighting tactics before they deploy. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface and sub-surface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 21:57
    Photo ID: 9615585
    VIRIN: 260401-N-HW207-1234
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HSM-37 Completes Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program at PMRF [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HSM-37 Completes Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program at PMRF
    HSM-37 Completes Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program at PMRF
    HSM-37 Completes Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program at PMRF
    HSM-37 Completes Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program at PMRF
    HSM-37 Completes Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program at PMRF
    HSM-37 Completes Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program at PMRF
    HSM-37 Completes Helicopter Advanced Readiness Program at PMRF

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    READINESS
    PMRF
    TRAINING
    NAVY

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