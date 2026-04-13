The Unseen Lifeline: CNRH Dispatchers Are the First to Answer the Call

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Christopher Range, 38, a veteran dispatcher from Kaneohe, sits at a workstation at the Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam. During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 12-18, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) is recognizing its 24 dispatchers at the RDC. These professionals are the vital first link in emergencies, a calm voice in the storm for both military personnel and civilians across Hawaii. The RDC is the main Public Safety Answering Point for military bases on Oahu and the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai, covering over 200 square miles. They handle fire, medical, and police calls for all Department of Defense installations and step in to support Honolulu's 911 services when needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)