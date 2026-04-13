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    The Unseen Lifeline: CNRH Dispatchers Are the First to Answer the Call [Image 3 of 3]

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    The Unseen Lifeline: CNRH Dispatchers Are the First to Answer the Call

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Amaya Joy Tavares, a 25-year-old dispatcher from Mililani who recently completed a demanding 38-week training program, sits at her workstation at the Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam. During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 12-18, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) is recognizing its 24 dispatchers at the RDC. These professionals are the vital first link in emergencies, a calm voice in the storm for both military personnel and civilians across Hawaii. The RDC is the main Public Safety Answering Point for military bases on Oahu and the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai, covering over 200 square miles. They handle fire, medical, and police calls for all Department of Defense installations and step in to support Honolulu's 911 services when needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 21:19
    Photo ID: 9615494
    VIRIN: 260415-N-RD674-9988
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: MILILANI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Unseen Lifeline: CNRH Dispatchers Are the First to Answer the Call [Image 3 of 3], by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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