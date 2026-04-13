FBI Director Kash Patel visits MCAS Miramar

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From left to right, U.S. Marine Col. R. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Mark Remily, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation San Diego Field Office, Kash Patel, the Director of the FBI, and Sgt. Maj. Alejandro Garcia, the sergeant major of MCAS Miramar pose for a group photo on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, April 14, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to promote and strengthen the partnership between the Marine Corps and federal agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)