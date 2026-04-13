FBI Director Kash Patel visits MCAS Miramar

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, left, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Kash Patel, the Director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation observe an aviation training simulator during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, April 14, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to promote and strengthen the partnership between the Marine Corps and federal agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)