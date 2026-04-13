(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FBI Director Kash Patel visits MCAS Miramar [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FBI Director Kash Patel visits MCAS Miramar

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, left, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Kash Patel, the Director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation observe an aviation training simulator during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, April 14, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to promote and strengthen the partnership between the Marine Corps and federal agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9615346
    VIRIN: 260414-M-WV501-1173
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FBI Director Kash Patel visits MCAS Miramar [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Zoey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FBI Director Kash Patel visits MCAS Miramar
    FBI Director Kash Patel visits MCAS Miramar
    FBI Director Kash Patel visits MCAS Miramar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    FBI
    Federal Bureau of Investigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery