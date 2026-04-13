Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC

Date Taken: 02.11.2026 Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:23 Photo ID: 9614983 VIRIN: 260211-N-JO235-4607 Resolution: 4000x2252 Size: 2.07 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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