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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC [Image 4 of 5]

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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    FRCSW personnel take the mission of supporting the Navy and Marine Corps warfighter seriously, but command personnel also...

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    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9614983
    VIRIN: 260211-N-JO235-4607
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC [Image 5 of 5], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC

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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC

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