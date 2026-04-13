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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC

    Photo By Michael A Furlano | FRCSW personnel take the mission of supporting the Navy and Marine Corps warfighter...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) proudly hosted members of COMNAVSURFPAC’s rising generation of Navy Supply Corps Officers. These future leaders gained firsthand insight into how FRCSW depot-level maintenance operations and business functions come together to drive fleet readiness. From industrial supply and logistics to the critical business processes that keep production moving, FRCSW teammates demonstrate how integrated support directly impacts mission success and strengthens warfighter capability.

    FRCSW personnel take the mission of supporting the Navy and Marine Corps warfighter seriously, but command personnel also understand that the best way to achieve long term success for the Navy as a whole is to inform future leaders about successful practices today. Investing in these officers now will ensure a stronger, more capable Navy tomorrow, “Ready for Sea”.

    A special thank you to the FRCSW MRO-L team for leading an outstanding visit and providing an engaging, behind-the-scenes tour of command facilities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:23
    Story ID: 562707
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosts members of COMNAVSURFPAC

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