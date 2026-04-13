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    USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

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    USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Awards Ceremony

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rhomeo Clark 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Dickerson, commanding officer of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) awards U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class Carlitos Cruz the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Naval Base San Diego during an award ceremony Apr. 14, 2026. Mercy is one of two hospital ships owned and operated by Military Sealift Command. Mercy conducts operations in the Pacific area of responsibility under the guidance of U.S. Pacific Command and Commander Pacific Fleet. When directed Mercy can deploy within five days to provide scalable, role three medical and surgical care across a broad range of specialties, serving in an afloat theater hospitalization capability, supporting the joint warfighter engaged in the full range of military operations. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.  (U.S. Navy Photo By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rhomeo Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9614976
    VIRIN: 260414-N-YV298-1101
    Resolution: 4457x2967
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Awards Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SA Rhomeo Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)
    Awards and Ceremonies
    Mercy Class Hospital Ship

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