USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Awards Ceremony

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U.S. Navy Capt. Dickerson, commanding officer of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) pins a surface warfare officer pin on U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Corangela Andrade at Naval Base San Diego during an award ceremony Apr. 14, 2026. Mercy is one of two hospital ships owned and operated by Military Sealift Command. Mercy conducts operations in the Pacific area of responsibility under the guidance of U.S. Pacific Command and Commander Pacific Fleet. When directed Mercy can deploy within five days to provide scalable, role three medical and surgical care across a broad range of specialties, serving in an afloat theater hospitalization capability, supporting the joint warfighter engaged in the full range of military operations. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy Photo By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rhomeo Clark)