Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch

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Coast Guard Auxiliary members from Flotilla 14-6 in Central Brevard, Florida, promote and ensure boating safety at the Port Canaveral boat ramp through active engagement and public outreach during NASA’s Artemis II launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 1, 2026. During the launch, Coast Guard crews enforced limited access areas offshore Port Canaveral to mitigate safety risks to the maritime public and to protect launch infrastructure. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Jeff Holland)