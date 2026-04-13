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    Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch [Image 2 of 9]

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    Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch

    PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    Coast Guard Auxiliary members from Flotilla 14-6 in Central Brevard, Florida, promote and ensure boating safety at the Port Canaveral boat ramp through active engagement and public outreach during NASA’s Artemis II launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 1, 2026. During the launch, Coast Guard crews enforced limited access areas offshore Port Canaveral to mitigate safety risks to the maritime public and to protect launch infrastructure. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Gail Hendricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9614331
    VIRIN: 260401-G-G0107-2002
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 324.75 KB
    Location: PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch
    Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch
    Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch
    Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch
    Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch
    Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch
    Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch
    Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch
    Coast Guard Auxiliary promotes safe boating during NASA Artemis II launch

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    NASA
    Port Canaveral
    Coast Guard Auxilary
    Artemis
    Coast Guard

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