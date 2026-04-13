Date Taken: 04.14.2026 Date Posted: 04.14.2026 13:31 Photo ID: 9614318 VIRIN: 260414-N-SA879-4060 Resolution: 5546x3697 Size: 3.5 MB Location: US

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This work, Harborside Brass Quintet with Albuquerque Youth Symphony [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.