Date Taken: 04.14.2026 Date Posted: 04.14.2026 13:31 Photo ID: 9614287 VIRIN: 260414-N-SA879-3436 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 3.73 MB Location: US

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This work, Harborside Brass Quintet with Albuquerque Youth Symphony [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.