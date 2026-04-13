(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supply and Services Field Meet [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Supply and Services Field Meet

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines and civilians with Service Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, play corn hole during a field meet aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on April 10, 2026. The field meet consisted of team-oriented exercises and challenges that focused on unit participation, camaraderie and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 10:22
    Photo ID: 9613797
    VIRIN: 260410-M-LW008-1144
    Resolution: 6095x3534
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supply and Services Field Meet [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Supply and Services Field Meet
    Supply and Services Field Meet
    Supply and Services Field Meet
    Supply and Services Field Meet
    Supply and Services Field Meet
    Supply and Services Field Meet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Meet
    Unit Cohesion
    Headquarters and Service BN
    PT
    Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery