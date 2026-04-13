U.S. Marines and civilians with Service Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, play corn hole during a field meet aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on April 10, 2026. The field meet consisted of team-oriented exercises and challenges that focused on unit participation, camaraderie and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9613797
|VIRIN:
|260410-M-LW008-1144
|Resolution:
|6095x3534
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supply and Services Field Meet [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.