Supply and Services Field Meet

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U.S. Marines with Service Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, prepare to start the wheel barrow race during a field meet aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on April 10, 2026 The field meet consisted of team-oriented exercises and challenges that focused on unit participation, camaraderie and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)