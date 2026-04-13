Fort Leonard Wood post headquarters building in 1975. In April 2026, historic stonework constructed by World War II prisoners of war is being repaired and preserved on Fort Leonard Wood. The work includes sidewalks, steps, retaining walls and stone-lined drainage ditches still at the site on Missouri Avenue.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.1975
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9613770
|VIRIN:
|750104-D-A4605-6679
|Resolution:
|5952x4776
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Work being done to repair, preserve World War II POW stonework
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