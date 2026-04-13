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    Work being done to repair, preserve World War II POW stonework [Image 4 of 4]

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    Work being done to repair, preserve World War II POW stonework

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.04.1975

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood post headquarters building in 1975. In April 2026, historic stonework constructed by World War II prisoners of war is being repaired and preserved on Fort Leonard Wood. The work includes sidewalks, steps, retaining walls and stone-lined drainage ditches still at the site on Missouri Avenue.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.1975
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9613770
    VIRIN: 750104-D-A4605-6679
    Resolution: 5952x4776
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Work being done to repair, preserve World War II POW stonework
    Work being done to repair, preserve World War II POW stonework
    Work being done to repair, preserve World War II POW stonework
    Work being done to repair, preserve World War II POW stonework

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