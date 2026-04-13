Work being done to repair, preserve World War II POW stonework

Photo By Melissa Buckley | A masonry crew restores stonework April 13 along Missouri Avenue. The stonework...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | A masonry crew restores stonework April 13 along Missouri Avenue. The stonework originally constructed by World War II prisoners of war, is being repaired and preserved on Fort Leonard Wood. The project includes sidewalks, steps, retaining walls and stone lined drainage ditches still at the site of Fort Leonard Wood’s World War II-era post-headquarters historic building location on Missouri Avenue. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Historic stonework constructed by World War II prisoners of war is being repaired and preserved this month on Fort Leonard Wood.

The work, which is being done at the former location of the World War II-era Post Headquarters complex along Missouri Avenue, includes the sidewalks, steps, retaining walls and stone lined drainage ditches still at the site.

According to Stephanie Nutt, Fort Leonard Wood’s archaeologist and cultural resources manager, the work is being completed for a few reasons, to include historical value, and is necessary to maintain and preserve the stonework’s “unique” features.

“The stonework at this location is historically significant and is some of the best examples of the POW’s work on Fort Leonard Wood,” Nutt said.“While it is 80 years old, it is solid construction that continues to function as it did when first constructed.”

Functionality is another reason.

“The drainage ditches along Missouri Avenue are necessary components of the installation’s drainage infrastructure, (and) they needed repair for them to function more efficiently,” Nutt said.

Jason Baker, the Directorate of Public Works project management branch chief, said repairs are expected to be completed in May. He explained how DPW helps keep the integrity of the World War II-era stonework.

“Even though the grout and cement are being replaced with modern day materials, special dyes have been added to the mix that gives the appearance of the original cement that was used,” Baker said. “For these types of POW stonework projects, DPW has a stockpile of stones that were previously removed from other POW stone features on the installation, that way period correct materials can be reused when possible.”

The current work is being completed by an area business and is part of a larger project that included the POW stonework at the Fort Leonard Wood Community Park, a triangle piece of land located at the intersection of North Dakota and Missouri avenues.

“Historic preservation work can be challenging,” Nutt said.“Everyone involved in the project has embraced the challenge, and I think they are proud to be a part of preserving the POW stonework for another 80 years or more.”

It has been decades since repairs have been made to the stone lined drainage ditches, steps and retaining walls at the former headquarters location and more than 10 years since work was done to the sidewalk that surrounds the flagpole there.

POWs installed the stonework at the site sometime between 1943 and 1946, when the POW camp was in operation on Fort Leonard Wood, Nutt said. The original location included the headquarters building, the Red Cross building, a chapel and two other administrative buildings.

“The buildings no longer remain, but the flagpole, courtyard and formal landscape do, with the POW stonework delineating the space,” Nutt said.“This area represents the heart of our World War II-era cantonment and helps to tell the history of the beginning of Fort Leonard Wood.”

In addition to the former headquarters site, plans are also in the works to repair the POW stonework culvert and headwalls at the intersection of Nebraska and Minnesota avenues.

“The POW stonework on the installation represents a significant piece of Fort Leonard Wood’s World War II history,” Nutt said.“Preserving these stonework features also allows us to tell the story of the Fort Leonard Wood POW camp and the role the POWs played in the development of the installation.”