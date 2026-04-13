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    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game [Image 31 of 40]

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    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers serving as battalion commanders and command sergeant majors of the 4th Infantry Division, assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, known as the Raiders, participate in the Raider Bowl flag football competition, promoting esprit de corps and physical fitness among U.S. Army Soldiers and battalion leadership at Fort Carson, Colorado, on April 21, 2023. The event fostered camaraderie and teamwork among senior leaders while reinforcing the importance of physical readiness and cohesive leadership across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 08:11
    Photo ID: 9613611
    VIRIN: 230420-A-CP728-8415
    Resolution: 4461x3300
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game [Image 40 of 40], by SSG Herbert Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game

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    TAGS

    Raider Brigade
    Fort Carson
    1SBCT
    Iron Horse
    Steadfast and Loyal
    4ID

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