1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division 2023 Raider Bowl Flag Football Game

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U.S. Army Soldiers serving as battalion commanders and command sergeant majors of the 4th Infantry Division, assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, known as the Raiders, participate in the Raider Bowl flag football competition, promoting esprit de corps and physical fitness among U.S. Army Soldiers and battalion leadership at Fort Carson, Colorado, on April 21, 2023. The event fostered camaraderie and teamwork among senior leaders while reinforcing the importance of physical readiness and cohesive leadership across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)