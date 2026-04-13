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    Access Code: NNSY Travel Branch (Code 615) [Image 1 of 3]

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    Access Code: NNSY Travel Branch (Code 615)

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Troy Miller 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Travel Branch Financial Technician Rosa Byrd (left) and Travel Branch Head Jennifer Perry (right) work together on ensuring the government travel cards are ready to be submitted for issue for new employees.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 07:27
    Photo ID: 9613517
    VIRIN: 260306-N-CR433-1865
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Access Code: NNSY Travel Branch (Code 615) [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
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