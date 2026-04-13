Norfolk Naval Shipyard Travel Branch Financial Technician Rosa Byrd (left) and Travel Branch Head Jennifer Perry (right) work together on ensuring the government travel cards are ready to be submitted for issue for new employees.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 07:27
|Photo ID:
|9613517
|VIRIN:
|260306-N-CR433-1865
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Access Code: NNSY Travel Branch (Code 615)
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