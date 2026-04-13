Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Travel Branch Financial Technician Taquan Brickhouse (center) and Transportation Assistant LeDeidre Barnes (right) assists a shipyard employee with her upcoming travel arrangements.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 07:27
|Photo ID:
|9613516
|VIRIN:
|260306-N-CR433-3002
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Access Code: NNSY Travel Branch (Code 615)
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